  5. Blackberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Blackberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Fourdub

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

About this brand

Fourdub Logo
Our mission is to nurture and cultivate our products and provide our customers with the highest quality marijuana in the industry while being conscious of our carbon footprint and how we may impact the environment. While we understand our customers may come from many different backgrounds, we are proud to be a Washington state based company and embody the diversity and culture of the pacific NW. FourDub believes in respect and integrity and as an employer these are our core philosophies that we impart across all roles in the company. As part of the community it is our goal to use only the best strains and organic products in addition the lowest impact growing methods to ensure we are doing our part in preserving our shared natural resources.