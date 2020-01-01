Our mission is to nurture and cultivate our products and provide our customers with the highest quality marijuana in the industry while being conscious of our carbon footprint and how we may impact the environment. While we understand our customers may come from many different backgrounds, we are proud to be a Washington state based company and embody the diversity and culture of the pacific NW. FourDub believes in respect and integrity and as an employer these are our core philosophies that we impart across all roles in the company. As part of the community it is our goal to use only the best strains and organic products in addition the lowest impact growing methods to ensure we are doing our part in preserving our shared natural resources.