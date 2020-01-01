The purpose of Fox Hollow Flora is to help humanity recover our inherited connection with cannabis by providing the world with flowers of utmost quality and products that represent our highest integrity. Our motivation is forged by the hard truth that you will always get out exactly what you put in. Our country is depending on us to set a standard for Pacific Northwest cannabis that will be unmatched by any other region in the world. We accept this honor to represent the great state of Oregon in this special moment of our nation’s history. We will never take it for granted. Core values at Fox Hollow Flora: 1. Respect: Consideration for Humanity and the Earth. 2. Integrity: Sincere in our decisions and Actions. 3. Family and Community: We all have a Stack in this Together. 4. Innovation: We will never limit ourselves to the Present.