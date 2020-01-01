 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jet Fuel Pre-Roll Joint 0.7g

by Fox Hollow Flora

Jet Fuel Pre-Roll Joint 0.7g

About this product

About this strain

Jet Fuel

Jet Fuel
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

About this brand

Fox Hollow Flora Logo
The purpose of Fox Hollow Flora is to help humanity recover our inherited connection with cannabis by providing the world with flowers of utmost quality and products that represent our highest integrity. Our motivation is forged by the hard truth that you will always get out exactly what you put in. Our country is depending on us to set a standard for Pacific Northwest cannabis that will be unmatched by any other region in the world. We accept this honor to represent the great state of Oregon in this special moment of our nation's history. We will never take it for granted. Core values at Fox Hollow Flora: 1. Respect: Consideration for Humanity and the Earth. 2. Integrity: Sincere in our decisions and Actions. 3. Family and Community: We all have a Stack in this Together. 4. Innovation: We will never limit ourselves to the Present.