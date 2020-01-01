 Loading…
Sativa

Sour Tangie Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Fox Hollow Flora

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

The purpose of Fox Hollow Flora is to help humanity recover our inherited connection with cannabis by providing the world with flowers of utmost quality and products that represent our highest integrity. Our motivation is forged by the hard truth that you will always get out exactly what you put in. Our country is depending on us to set a standard for Pacific Northwest cannabis that will be unmatched by any other region in the world. We accept this honor to represent the great state of Oregon in this special moment of our nation’s history. We will never take it for granted. Core values at Fox Hollow Flora: 1. Respect: Consideration for Humanity and the Earth. 2. Integrity: Sincere in our decisions and Actions. 3. Family and Community: We all have a Stack in this Together. 4. Innovation: We will never limit ourselves to the Present.