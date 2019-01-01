 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Obama Kush

by Fr33dom Farms

About this product

Smokes smooth like an Obama should, with a nice fruity taste and smell.

About this strain

Obama Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.

About this brand

At Fr33dom Farms, we are all about the purple. Located in the heart of Hillsboro, Oregon (the 33rd state!), our pristine indoor grow produces high quality cannabis of all different strains. All our flower is hand trimmed, and we’ve spared no expense to control the environment. You won’t find any happier plants, than the ones in our grow rooms.