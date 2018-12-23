 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Original Glue

by Fr33dom Farms

About this product

Hybrid, well balanced between head and body. Potent and smooth burning.

Eunitizzle

Definitely potent as hell and gets u lifted immediately whether smokin a blunt, bowl, bong, paper, coneb etc. This is def a top notch strain

About this brand

At Fr33dom Farms, we are all about the purple. Located in the heart of Hillsboro, Oregon (the 33rd state!), our pristine indoor grow produces high quality cannabis of all different strains. All our flower is hand trimmed, and we’ve spared no expense to control the environment. You won’t find any happier plants, than the ones in our grow rooms.