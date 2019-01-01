 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Indica-leaning hybrid. Smokes very smooth.

Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.

At Fr33dom Farms, we are all about the purple. Located in the heart of Hillsboro, Oregon (the 33rd state!), our pristine indoor grow produces high quality cannabis of all different strains. All our flower is hand trimmed, and we’ve spared no expense to control the environment. You won’t find any happier plants, than the ones in our grow rooms.