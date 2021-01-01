 Loading…
100mg Mojo Full Spectrum Blue Raspberry Soda

by Fractal Infused

Fractal Infused Edibles Beverages 100mg Mojo Full Spectrum Blue Raspberry Soda

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flavor - Blue Raspberry, a mix of tangy berries with the sweetness of cotton candy. Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar. Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which contains trace amounts of a variety of cannabinoids including THC, THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Together, these minor cannabinoids deliver a better high! The onset time of beverage edibles can also be much quicker, with effects in as little as 15 minutes. Come try the better beverage experience!

About this brand

Fractal Infused Logo
Fractal Infused is committed to providing the better beverage experience!

