Beach Wedding Pre-Roll 1g
by Freddy's FuegoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll. Insane aroma of Tropicana orange juice, gas & sweet cake frosting. Caked with trichomes, complemented with amazing flavors of cookies dough & oranges. Heavy body high with a creative/stony headspace, a tasty Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Seed Junky’s award winning Wedding Cake with the original Tropicana Cookies from Oni Seed Co meet for this colossal masterpiece. Classification: Hybrid Lineage: Tropicana Cookies x Wedding Cake Breeder: Oni Seed Co. **Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
About this brand
Freddy's Fuego
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.