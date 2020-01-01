Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lineage: Blueberry x GSC (Blueberry Dominant) Description: Crazy blue hues with a mind boggling blueberry terpene profile. Great for a morning or daytime smoke. Quickly on-setting uplifting & stoney effects. Sister to the Blue Cookies, a truly enjoyable smoke. Great for all cannabis users. Blueberry Dominant Pheno. Breeder: Clone Cut From Medical Flower Line: Flagship
Be the first to review this product.