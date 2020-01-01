Cookie Jar Pre-rolls 3.75g 5-pack
Cookie Jar
Cookie Jar is a dessert blend of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies crossed with White Fire Alien OG. This sweet treat exhibits a telltale aroma of baked cookies, and the strain’s effects are native to the Cookies family: blissful euphoria coupled with full-body relaxation. Consider using Cookie Jar as a preemptive remedy for headaches, anxiety, or insomnia.