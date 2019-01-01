 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Gummo #3 Pre-Roll 1g

Gummo #3 Pre-Roll 1g

by Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego Cannabis Pre-rolls Gummo #3 Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

LOW STOCK! LAST CHANCE SPECIAL!

Gummo

Gummo

Gummo

Gummo by Gabriel Cannabis is a unique, fruity cross of flavorful genetics. It was created by crossing Bubble Gum and Orange Bud, and emits a bouquet full of tart citrus and sweet fruit. This strain tastes like it smells with effects that are surprisingly laid back, even with the strain’s bright terpene profile. Anticipate calming physical effects that are juxtaposed against a happy and euphoric mental state. Enjoy Gummo throughout the day to elevate mood and tame pain.

