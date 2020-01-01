Hans Solo Burger Cartridge 1g
About this product
GMO Cookies x Larry OG
About this strain
Han Solo Burger
Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax.