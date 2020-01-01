 Loading…

Indica

Ice Cream Cake

by Freddy's Fuego

In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives! The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale. Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more! The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

