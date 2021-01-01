 Loading…

Larry Cake Golden Nuggets

by Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego Cannabis Flower Larry Cake Golden Nuggets

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz. 3rd Place Best Indica 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 3rd Place Best Pre-roll 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 75% Gelato & 25% Wedding Cake. Beautiful frosted buds, packing a satisfying sedating high with a mild cerebral buzz. Sweet fruity aromas flavors paired with hints of vanilla and a strong gas background. Classification: Indica Lineage: Gelato x Wedding Cake (Pheno) Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics **Available in 14g units only**

About this brand

In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives! The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale. Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more! The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.

