Larry Cake Golden Nuggets
by Freddy's Fuego
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz. 3rd Place Best Indica 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 3rd Place Best Pre-roll 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 75% Gelato & 25% Wedding Cake. Beautiful frosted buds, packing a satisfying sedating high with a mild cerebral buzz. Sweet fruity aromas flavors paired with hints of vanilla and a strong gas background. Classification: Indica Lineage: Gelato x Wedding Cake (Pheno) Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics **Available in 14g units only**
About this brand
Freddy's Fuego
