 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Larry Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Larry Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Freddy's Fuego

Write a review
Freddy's Fuego Cannabis Pre-rolls Larry Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Larry Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Freddy's Fuego

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Larry Cake

Larry Cake

Pheno-hunted by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington with seeds by Seed Junky Genetics, Larry Cake—also known as Ice Cream Cake—crosses Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. This strain puts out a pleasant and relaxing full-body high, and it’s noted for a sweet, floral, citrus, and earthy flavor profile.

About this brand

Freddy's Fuego Logo