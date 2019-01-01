Larry Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
About this product
Larry Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Freddy's Fuego
About this strain
Larry Cake
Pheno-hunted by Freddy’s Fuego in Washington with seeds by Seed Junky Genetics, Larry Cake—also known as Ice Cream Cake—crosses Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. This strain puts out a pleasant and relaxing full-body high, and it’s noted for a sweet, floral, citrus, and earthy flavor profile.