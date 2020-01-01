Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lineage: Wedding Cake x (G.M.O. x T.K. x Skunk) Description: Jbeezy's infamous Wedding Cake to Swamp Boys Seeds’ GMO/TK/Skunk male. Uniform branching, a fast finisher with super sticky buds. A blissful cerebrally buzzing experience with a predominantly gassy Wedding Cake flavor. Breeder: Swamp Boys Seeds Flower Line: Pirate's Reserve
Be the first to review this product.