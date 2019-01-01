 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Marmalade Terp Sauce 1g

Marmalade Terp Sauce 1g

by Freddy's Fuego

Write a review
Freddy's Fuego Concentrates Solvent Marmalade Terp Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Marmalade Terp Sauce 1g by Freddy's Fuego

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Marmalade

Marmalade

Originally bred for its medicinal effects, Marmalade by Solstice is a hybrid cross of Blueberry Cheesecake and Sour Tsunami. This strain offers sweet notes reminiscent of wildflower honey and fresh berries. Its effects are similar to DJ Short’s Blueberry, expressing analgesic qualities alongside a heady, depression-zapping euphoria that can help you shrug off stress. Snap off this 1:1 CBD-rich cross to enjoy an intricate terpene profile coupled with relaxing physical effects. 

About this brand

Freddy's Fuego Logo