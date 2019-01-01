 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mint Cupcakes Live Resin

Mint Cupcakes Live Resin

by Freddy's Fuego

Write a review
Freddy's Fuego Concentrates Solvent Mint Cupcakes Live Resin

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mint Cupcakes Live Resin by Freddy's Fuego

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Freddy's Fuego Logo