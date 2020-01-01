Monkey Mints Cured Resin 1g
About this product
Monkey Mints Cured Resin 1g by Freddy's Fuego
About this strain
Monkey Mints
Grease Monkey meets Mint Chocolate Chip in this cross by Exotic Genetix. Monkey Mints puts out a skunky gas and chemmy terpene profile that will make your nose hairs curl. With Original Glue and Cookies and Cream in its lineage, this strain will definitely put you in the couch with a full body buzz.