Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica
by Select Oil
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 50.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemon heads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. Classification: Sativa Lineage: Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze Breeder: Green House Seeds **Available in 1g units only**
Be the first to review this product.