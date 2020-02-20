Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Gold Leaf cannabis strain by Bergman's Lab is a slightly Indica dominant hybrid that is high in both THC and CBD. It contains pungently spicy and sweet notes against an earthy and herbed background. This strain can treat ADHD/ADD, sleeplessness, stress and anxiety. Gold Leaf cannabis strain is best for evening usage. Type of High Gold Leaf cannabis strain will relax users yet lift them up into a positive and airy happiness. Depending on dosage, this sensation can become drowsy at times. 60-40 ID
Be the first to review this product.