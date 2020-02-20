About this product

Gold Leaf cannabis strain by Bergman's Lab is a slightly Indica dominant hybrid that is high in both THC and CBD. It contains pungently spicy and sweet notes against an earthy and herbed background. This strain can treat ADHD/ADD, sleeplessness, stress and anxiety. Gold Leaf cannabis strain is best for evening usage. Type of High Gold Leaf cannabis strain will relax users yet lift them up into a positive and airy happiness. Depending on dosage, this sensation can become drowsy at times. 60-40 ID