About this product

Our CBD Beard Balm is a premium blend of Cocoa Butter and Shea Butter, including CBD to promote the health and appearance of beards. Beard Balm helps with controlling dandruff and dry skin under your beard. Add some volume and tame your beard while making it look healthy. We also have different scents you can pair with our CBD Beard Oils. Each 1oz tin contains 100mg of CBD. Each 2oz tin contains 200mg of CBD. Scents: Leather, Cherry Tobacco, Tobacco Vanilla, Brown Sugar This product contains no more than 0.3% THC. LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.