Freedom Extracts CBD Beard Oil is a premium blend of Jojoba Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil and CBD. It nourishes and hydrates your beard making it more manageable and softer. Beard Balm also helps with dandruff and itchy skin under your beard. For best results, use just before applying our CBD Beard Balm. Each 1oz skull bottle contains 100mg of CBD. (Colors may vary) Each 2oz skull bottle contains 200mg of CBD. (Colors may vary) Scents: Cherry Tobacco, Leather, Brown Sugar, Tobacco Vanilla Benefits: Jojoba Oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish hair, including vitamin C, B vitamins, vitamin E, copper, and zinc. Sweet Almond Oil helps in reducing dryness and flakiness as well and improving the texture of your hair and even the amount of hair you lose. Fractionated Coconut Oil is great for hydrating dry, damaged hair. The coconut oil penetrates the hair strands, making hair glossy and silky smooth. This product is THC Free. LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.