CBD Oil

by Freedom Extracts

Freedom Extracts Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil

Made with 99% Pure CBD. This tincture comes with an easy drop applicator for the perfect dose. The product can be used orally as well as topically on the skin. 1oz bottles available with CBD Isolate in 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg and 3000mg 1oz bottles available with CBD Broad Spectrum Oil in 500mg and 1000mg Flavors: Tropical Punch, Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Peppermint and Unflavored Ingredients: MCT Oil and CBD Isolate/Broad Spectrum CBD Oil This product is THC FREE. LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.

Freedom Extracts is a veteran owned and operated, licensed CBD shop whose mission is to help people feel better in a healthy, natural way. Use LEAFLY at checkout and receive 10% off your entire purchase.

