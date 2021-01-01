 Loading…

CBD Pucker Balm

by Freedom Extracts

Freedom Extracts Topicals Balms CBD Pucker Balm

About this product

Keep you lips hydrated and nourished with our CBD Pucker Balm. Ingredients: Beeswax, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Flavor, CBD Benefits: Beeswax contains natural emulsifiers, which help retain moisture in the skin. Shea Butter is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants which help heal dry lips and make them smooth and hydrated. Sweet Almond Oil helps hydrate lips and helps lips retain moisture. Coconut Oil has moisturizing effects which helps dry lips. This product is THC FREE. LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.

About this brand

Freedom Extracts Logo
Freedom Extracts is a veteran owned and operated, licensed CBD shop whose mission is to help people feel better in a healthy, natural way. Use LEAFLY at checkout and receive 10% off your entire purchase.

