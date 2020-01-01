 Loading…
  5. Kimbo Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Kimbo Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Freedom Pen

About this strain

Kimbo Kush

Kimbo Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

Freedom Pen vapor cartridges are strain specific, full spectrum vapor cartridges. Their taste is unadulterated, true-to-strain terpene profiles and for that reason are unique in a wide and varying vapor cartridge market. Freedom Pens are not reformulated with terpenoids – their taste stands on the high quality flower used to make them.