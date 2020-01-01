 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sour Punch Cartridges by Freedom Pen

Sour Punch Cartridges by Freedom Pen

About this product

Freedom Pen vapor cartridges are strain specific, naturally extracted vapor cartridges. Their taste is unadulterated, true-to-strain terpene profiles and for that reason are unique in a wide and varying vapor cartridge market.

About this brand

Freedom Pen vapor cartridges are strain specific, full spectrum vapor cartridges. Their taste is unadulterated, true-to-strain terpene profiles and for that reason are unique in a wide and varying vapor cartridge market. Freedom Pens are not reformulated with terpenoids – their taste stands on the high quality flower used to make them.