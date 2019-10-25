Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
he graceful combination of Epsom salt and coconut oil may dances away aches and dry skin. Meanwhile, wintergreen and peppermint oil quiet your stress. Use one bath bomb in a tub of warm water to soothe your body’s stresses.
on October 25th, 2019
love this really great product
thanks :)
on October 17th, 2019
i got this as a gift and it worked for wrist pain and its the reason why Im trying other cbd products now
thanks :)