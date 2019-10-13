 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Bath Bomb- PAIN RELIEVER (5oz)

CBD Bath Bomb- PAIN RELIEVER (5oz)

by FRESH BOMBS

Skip to Reviews
4.86
FRESH BOMBS Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Bomb- PAIN RELIEVER (5oz)

$14.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The graceful combination of Epsom salt and coconut oil may dances away aches and dry skin. Meanwhile, wintergreen and peppermint oil quiet your stress. Use one bath bomb in a tub of warm water to soothe your body’s stresses.

6 customer reviews

Show all
4.86

write a review

JaimeLycar

SERIOUSLY FAB for seriously fab clients!

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

LouiseG876

I almost can't bring myself to sell these in my shop! I want them all at home for myself!

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

JoeyKarns

Top of my distributing product list!

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

About this brand

FRESH BOMBS Logo
OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!