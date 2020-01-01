Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The Helichrysum flower, a natural anti-inflammatory herb, was once offered as a gift to Greek gods. Treat your skin to the gift of soothing shea butter and Himalayan pink salt to wind down and replenish moisture. Coupled with CBD oil, Shea Skin Healer may calm skin and relaxes muscle and joint aches.
Be the first to review this product.