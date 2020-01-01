 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. CBD Bath Bombs Set

CBD Bath Bombs Set

by FRESH BOMBS

FRESH BOMBS Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Bombs Set

$14.34MSRP

About this product

Muscles & Joints- 5oz bath bomb AROMA-EUCALYPTUS & PEPPERMINT CBD: 35mg CBD isolate Base oil: Coconut Oil Salt: Epsom Salt Essential oil: Wintergreen & Peppermint Benefits: Muscles & Joints relaxation Full ingredients list: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seeds Extract, Coconut Oil, Magnesium Sulfate, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue no.1 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA SHEA SKIN- 5oz bath bomb AROMA-CITRUS CBD: 35mg CBD isolate Base oil: Shea Butter Salt: Himalayan Pink Salt Essential oil: Helichrysum & Bergamot Benefits: A natural remedy for dry skin, replenishes much-needed moisture. Full ingredients list: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seeds Extract, Shea Butter, Himalayan Pink Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow no.5 & Red 28 Colorants, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!