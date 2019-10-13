Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$14.99
Benefits: The Skin Booster was made for itchy, dry, or irritated skin. It may soothe eczema symptoms and replenishes your skin’s moisture with the help of its naturally relaxing CBD oil. Use For: Eczema, dry skin, itchiness, skin redness Size: 12oz Main ingredient: Himalayan Pink Salt infused 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Aroma: Natural Himalayan Pink Salt **Also available in wholesale pricing and private label
on October 13th, 2019
Site customers rave about how great this is for their skin.
on October 11th, 2019
ALL dermatologists should recommend this!
on October 9th, 2019
Dispensary customers say they don't have to make spa appointments with this stuff.
