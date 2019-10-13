 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Bath Salt- Skin Booster

by FRESH BOMBS

4.88
FRESH BOMBS Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Salt- Skin Booster

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Benefits: The Skin Booster was made for itchy, dry, or irritated skin. It may soothe eczema symptoms and replenishes your skin’s moisture with the help of its naturally relaxing CBD oil. Use For: Eczema, dry skin, itchiness, skin redness Size: 12oz Main ingredient: Himalayan Pink Salt infused 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Aroma: Natural Himalayan Pink Salt **Also available in wholesale pricing and private label

8 customer reviews

4.88

SharikO

Site customers rave about how great this is for their skin.

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

MaryJaneRich

ALL dermatologists should recommend this!

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

TeddyJason

Dispensary customers say they don't have to make spa appointments with this stuff.

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

About this brand

FRESH BOMBS Logo
OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!