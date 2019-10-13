Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Grown in the highlands of Brazil, Colombia, Huila and Guatemala beans benefit from the area’s mineral-rich volcanic soils. The result is a sweet and complex aroma mixed with the smoothness of rich caramel. The shade these beans grow in lets them ripen at a more measured pace, developing a complete and well-balanced flavor.
on October 13th, 2019
Biggest hit my business has ever seen.
thanks :)
on October 11th, 2019
I suggest that ALL site, smoke shop, dispensary, and pharmacy owners (and other business owners, as well) start selling this! Great!
thanks :)
on September 15th, 2019
I’ve never distributed drink products, but I am so glad I started with this coffee!