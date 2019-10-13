fresh_bombs

Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Grown in the highlands of Brazil, Colombia, Huila and Guatemala beans benefit from the area’s mineral-rich volcanic soils. The result is a sweet and complex aroma to go with a pleasantly acidic and smooth aftertaste alongside notes of rich chocolate. The shade these beans grow in lets them ripen at a more measured pace, developing a complete and well-balanced flavor.
on October 13th, 2019
This seems to be converting life-long coffee dislikers!
thanks :)
on October 11th, 2019
Best coffee ever!
thanks :)
on September 15th, 2019
If someone had told me six months ago that there would be a coffee that could simultaneously pick you up AND relax you, I’d have laughed in their face! Now, I can’t imagine business without it!