  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Edible pack

by FRESH BOMBS

$159.97MSRP

CBD Coffee- 8oz Our Fresh Bombs coffee beans offer a full-bodied and well-rounded cup in every brew. Grown in the highlands of Brazil, Colombia, Huila and Guatemala beans benefit from the area’s mineral-rich volcanic soils. The result is a sweet and complex aroma to go with a pleasantly acidic and smooth aftertaste alongside notes of rich chocolate. The shade these beans grow in lets them ripen at a more measured pace, developing a complete and well-balanced flavor. Size - 8oz CBD OIL 500mg Fresh Bombs CBD oil is here to help you relax and make the most of your day. Our high-quality CBD oil is made for both oral and topical use. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be. Main Ingredient: 500 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Size - 1 fl.oz (30 ml) CBD Gummies Collagen Fresh bombs CBD Gummies are a perfect wellness snack, Ingesting CBD gummies usually take about 15-30 minutes to feel the benefits but can kick in much quicker when taken on an empty stomach. CBD Gummies also tend to last longer as it passes through the entire digestive system. Count: 60 gummies (5mg CBD each) Main Ingredient: 300mg CBD Isolate Flavor: Natural tropical

12 customer reviews

JohnLq

best combo pack I've ever seen with CBD products.

BobbyJh

Terrific for gift baskets and sets!! Please consider ordering some for your business!

PatrickCx

This brought my distribution business to new levels, and just in time for the holidays.

OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!