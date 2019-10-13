Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The Helichrysum flower, a natural anti-inflammatory herb, was once offered as a gift to Greek gods. Treat your skin to the gift of soothing shea butter and Himalayan pink salt to wind down and replenish moisture. Coupled with CBD oil, Shea Skin Healer may calm skin and relaxes muscle and joint aches.
on October 13th, 2019
It seems ALL my customers really love this stuff.
thanks :)
on October 11th, 2019
Even though this stuff is good enough to put dermatologists out of business, I can't help but recommend it!
thanks :)
on October 9th, 2019
I recommend this to customers who come in unable to afford the prices of their dermatologist prescriptions.
thanks :)