CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
CBD Hand Sanitizer CBD: 100mg Water Soluble CBD Contains: Aloe Use: For hands washing to decrease bacteria on the skin. Size: 3oz (88.7ml) Ingredients: Ethanol SDA 40B 190 Proof 73.69% Water Propylene Glycol PEG-8 Dimethicone Triisopropanolamine Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer Aloe Barbadensis Linalool FD&C Blue #1 Active ingredient Ethanol SDA 40B 190 Proof 73.69%
Be the first to review this product.