Its all about the value by adding our CBD Manicure Pack to your spa, you can add to your manicure menu a CBD Manicure treatment * By charging $5 extra on CBD manicure treatment (1-2 cubes) You will generate $1500 in a gross sales from one pack alone!! Anti Fungal Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint Benefits: May assist soothe discomfort, relieve inflammation, and assist combat fungal infections on and beneath the nails Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red no.28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Pain Reliever Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint Benefits: Easily absorbs into the skin, has multiple antioxidative properties. May assist reduce pain & inflammation. Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Epsom Salt, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Sensitive Skin Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Lavender Benefits: Anti-inflammatory and rich with anti-microbial properties. May assist calm down inflammatory skin conditions. **fragrance free-dyes free Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Nail Strengthener Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon Benefits: May assist in hydrate and strengthen cuticles & strengthen damaged nails. Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Skin Healer Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot Benefits: May assist relieve inflammation, itchiness, and redness. Speeds up healing of skin tissue & replenishes much-needed moisture. Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)
