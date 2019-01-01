 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
FRESH BOMBS

About this product

Its all about the value by adding our CBD Manicure Pack to your spa, you can add to your manicure menu a CBD Manicure treatment * By charging $5 extra on CBD manicure treatment (1-2 cubes) You will generate $1500 in a gross sales from one pack alone!! Anti Fungal Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint Benefits: May assist soothe discomfort, relieve inflammation, and assist combat fungal infections on and beneath the nails Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red no.28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Pain Reliever Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint Benefits: Easily absorbs into the skin, has multiple antioxidative properties. May assist reduce pain & inflammation. Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Epsom Salt, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Sensitive Skin Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Lavender Benefits: Anti-inflammatory and rich with anti-microbial properties. May assist calm down inflammatory skin conditions. **fragrance free-dyes free Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Nail Strengthener Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon Benefits: May assist in hydrate and strengthen cuticles & strengthen damaged nails. Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80) Skin Healer Mani cubes- 60 cubes a jar (5mg CBD each) Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot Benefits: May assist relieve inflammation, itchiness, and redness. Speeds up healing of skin tissue & replenishes much-needed moisture. Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, 5mg CBD, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. (May contain Cream of Tartar, Milk Powder, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt & Polysorbate 80)

About this brand

OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!