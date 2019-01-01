 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by FRESH BOMBS

About this product

Massage Oil Give your massages a boost with Fresh Bombs' CBD massage oil. Our formula created to help relax tight muscles and tense minds. Coupled with a unique, soothing aroma, this CBD massage oil will refresh both body and spirit Size: 8oz (240ml) Main Ingredient: 100mg Full Spectrum CBD CBD Bath Salt- Stress Reliever When you need to relax, the Stress Reliever has got your back. Unwind with the scent of sweet Neroli oil and rejuvenating dead sea salt. Soothing CBD oil may relax tense muscles while your mind drifts into peace. Soothe your soul and soak away your stress. Main Ingredient: infused 100 mg CBD Isolate Size - 12 oz CBD Bath Salt- Skin Booster Refresh your skin with cooling Helichrysum and bergamot. The Helichrysum flower, a natural anti-inflammatory herb, was once offered as a gift to Greek gods. Treat skin to the gift of Himalayan pink salt to wind down and replenish moisture. Intertwined with CBD oil, the Skin Booster may calm skin and relaxes the muscle and joint aches. Main Ingredient: infused 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Size - 12 oz

About this brand

OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!