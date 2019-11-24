Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Benefits: May help relax the tension and moisturize dry skin. Also may assist with Relaxation, stress relief, muscle tension Size: 2oz (60ml) Main Ingredient: 150mg Full Spectrum CBD Aroma: Cucumber **Also available in wholesale pricing and private label
on November 24th, 2019
Brings so much business to my site!
on November 23rd, 2019
This has absolutely MADE the gifts sets I just started making.
on November 23rd, 2019
Site customers say NOTHING but great things about this!