 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBD Night pack

CBD Night pack

by FRESH BOMBS

Write a review
FRESH BOMBS Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Night pack

$239.80MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

CBD Bath Salt- Skin Booster Refresh your skin with cooling Helichrysum and bergamot. The Helichrysum flower, a natural anti-inflammatory herb, was once offered as a gift to Greek gods. Treat skin to the gift of Himalayan pink salt to wind down and replenish moisture. Intertwined with CBD oil, the Skin Booster may calm skin and relaxes muscle and joint aches. Size: 12 oz Main Ingredient: infused 100 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil CBD Massage Oil Give your massages a boost with Fresh Bombs' CBD massage oil. Our formula created to help relax tight muscles and tense minds. Coupled with a unique, soothing aroma, this CBD massage oil will refresh both body and spirit Size: 8oz (240ml) Main Ingredient: 100mg Full Spectrum CBD CBD OIL 750mg Fresh Bombs CBD oil is here to help you relax and make the most of your day. Our high-quality CBD oil is made for both oral and topical use. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be. Size: 1 fl.oz (30 ml) Main Ingredient: 750 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil CBD Night Cream Cozy up with our soothing full-spectrum CBD Night Cream Our non-greasy formula is perfect for dry, oily, or normal skin. Wake up to fresh, relaxed skin by starting with a good night. Size: 2oz (60ml) Main Ingredient: 150mg Full Spectrum CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

FRESH BOMBS Logo
OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!