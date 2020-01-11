Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Benefits: Fresh Bombs CBD oil may help with stress, anxiety, and lack of focus Also may assist with physical aches and muscle tension, use topically for long-lasting effects or orally for fast relief. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be. Size: 1 fl.oz (30 ml) Main Ingredient: 250 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil **Also available in wholesale pricing and private label
on January 11th, 2020
Best stress relief my clients have ever used.
on January 11th, 2020
If you need all-natural pain relief, this is the thing for you!
on January 5th, 2020
This has so many uses that ALL my customers love it.