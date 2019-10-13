Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Benefits: Fresh Bombs CBD oil may help with stress, anxiety, and lack of focus Also may assist with physical aches and muscle tension, use topically for long-lasting effects or orally for fast relief. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be. Size: 1 fl.oz (30 ml) Main Ingredient: 500 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil **Also available in wholesale pricing and private label
on October 13th, 2019
Add it to your bath water, food, drink, or to an excellent massage (I’ve done ALL the above)… It is out of this world awesome!
thanks :)
on October 6th, 2019
Is your pharmacy struggling like mine was? Then try this stuff! (Not to sound like a bad infomercial, but seriously, business is great now!)
thanks :)
on September 6th, 2019
It is amazing how quickly this product turned business around for my dispensary!