Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Benefits: Fresh Bombs CBD oil may help with stress, anxiety, and lack of focus Also may assist with physical aches and muscle tension, use topically for long-lasting effects or orally for fast relief. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be. Size: 1 fl.oz (30 ml) Main Ingredient: 750 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil **Also available in wholesale pricing and private label
on October 13th, 2019
Tastes so good, patients often forget it’s medically beneficial!
on October 6th, 2019
Reputable company with quality products. Really helping my business stand strong.
on September 6th, 2019
My customers have never seen anything that works so well for them. They love it.