CBD OIL 750mg

by FRESH BOMBS

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Benefits: Fresh Bombs CBD oil may help with stress, anxiety, and lack of focus Also may assist with physical aches and muscle tension, use topically for long-lasting effects or orally for fast relief. Packaged in an easy-to-dispense dropper bottle, Fresh bombs CBD oil is made to fit your lifestyle, whatever it may be. Size: 1 fl.oz (30 ml) Main Ingredient: 750 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil **Also available in wholesale pricing and private label

5 customer reviews

HarrieW345

Tastes so good, patients often forget it’s medically beneficial!

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

LambertL

Reputable company with quality products. Really helping my business stand strong.

from FRESH BOMBSon November 4th, 2019

thanks :)

MarkieME

My customers have never seen anything that works so well for them. They love it.

About this brand

OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!