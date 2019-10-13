Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The graceful trio of CBD, Epsom Salt, and almond oil may dances away aches and dry skin. Meanwhile, wintergreen and peppermint oil alleviate your stress.
on October 13th, 2019
Hand care has never felt so good!
thanks :)
on October 11th, 2019
All site owners really should consider selling this.
thanks :)
on October 9th, 2019
I have a WIDE range of customers who order from my site, and they ALL love this.
thanks :)