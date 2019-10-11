Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Refreshing CBD oil may soothe achy muscles and joints as essential oils of oregano and spearmint cool inflammation. Kick off your shoes and relax; your aromatherapy allies have got it covered.
on October 11th, 2019
My granddaughter's dispensary has blossomed since she started selling stuff like this!
thanks :)
on October 9th, 2019
Recommended this to 12 pharmacy customers this week ALONE.
thanks :)
on October 6th, 2019
Icky feet cure, right here!