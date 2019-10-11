Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The freshening touch of CBD oil may help you pacify aches and pains while coconut oil quenches dry cuticles. Cheerful citrus and cypress oils strengthen both nails and spirits.
on October 11th, 2019
Clients are begging me to use this more often.
thanks :)
on October 9th, 2019
Just started selling this on my site, and it's first day was a total success.
thanks :)
on October 6th, 2019
Distribution clients say that this is so good, it can strengthen even the weakest toenails!
thanks :)