Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Coupled with the uplifting moisture of coconut oil, these floral dreams bring a little wonder to your routine. Gentle CBD oil may relax aches and tension to let you explore the day. **Fragrance & Dye Free
on October 6th, 2019
I would not trust any products but those from Fresh Bombs with my patients.
thanks :)