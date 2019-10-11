Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD Pedi bombs- Skin Healer (35 pack) by FRESH BOMBS
on October 11th, 2019
Smoothest feet my customers have ever seen.
thanks :)
on October 9th, 2019
I distribute more of this stuff than I do anything else.
thanks :)
on October 6th, 2019
I have whole endcaps devoted to these in my smoke shop! And they always need restocking!
thanks :)