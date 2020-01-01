CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99

Our pedicure pack includes 10 Pedi bombs- which is 2 of each of the following treatments Anti Fungal Pedi Bomb Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint Benefits: May assist soothing inflammation Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red 28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80 Muscles & Joints Pedi Bomb Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint Benefits: For muscles & Joints relief Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. Sensitive Skin Pedi Bomb Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Lavender Benefits: For sensitive skin **fragrance free-dyes free Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA. Nail Recovery Pedi Bomb Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon Benefits: May hydrates cuticles & dry nails Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA. Shea Skin Pedi Bomb Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot Benefits: Replenishes much-needed moisture. Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. Warning: This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product & statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration.
