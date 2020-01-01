 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
CBD Pedicure Bombs Pack

by FRESH BOMBS

$44.75MSRP

Our pedicure pack includes 10 Pedi bombs- which is 2 of each of the following treatments Anti Fungal Pedi Bomb Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Oregano, Spearmint Benefits: May assist soothing inflammation Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Oregano & Spearmint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Red 28 Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA, Polysorbate 80 Muscles & Joints Pedi Bomb Base oil: Sweet Almond Oil, Epsom Salt Essential oil: Wintergreen, Peppermint Benefits: For muscles & Joints relief Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Wintergreen & Peppermint Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Blue Colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. Sensitive Skin Pedi Bomb Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Lavender Benefits: For sensitive skin **fragrance free-dyes free Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, SLSA. Nail Recovery Pedi Bomb Base oil: Coconut Oil Essential oil: Cypress & Lemon Benefits: May hydrates cuticles & dry nails Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Cypress & Lemon Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Yellow Colorant & Eco-Friendly Gold Glitter, Fragrance, SLSA. Shea Skin Pedi Bomb Base oil: Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt Essential oil: Helichrysum, Bergamot Benefits: Replenishes much-needed moisture. Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Aqua, Cannabis Sativa Seed Extract, Sweet Almond, Dead Sea Salt, Helichrysum & Bergamot Essential Oils blend, Batch Certified Purple colorant, Fragrance, SLSA. Warning: This product contains less than 0.3% THC. This product is for external use ONLY. Always consult with your doctor before use especially if pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have a medical condition. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product & statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration.

OUR COMPANY Our company specializes in creating high-quality CBD Spa Treatments for retail, wholesale & spas. Fresh Bombs uses the best, highest quality ingredients available. We also manufacture everything in-house, and each product is made to order. That way, you are guaranteed the freshest product, no matter what or when you order! OUR PRODUCTS All our products are 100% all-natural, inspired by aromatherapy and natural essential oil blends, making them wonderful for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. This also means they’re completely safe, and nontoxic! PLUS, if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of CBD products, we offer intro packages just for you! Check out our wholesale page for important information, as well as access to our digital catalog. We can get you ready to distribute CBD bath products in no time! OUR MISSION Our mission is simple. We want nothing more than to deliver the best quality CBD products that money can buy. We value every one of our customers, and we understand that YOUR time and money is just as precious as ours. We want you to love our products as much as we do, and we strive to ensure that every single order is nothing less than perfection. You DESERVE the best, and it is our dream to offer you nothing less!